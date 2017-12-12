FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU renews approval for herbicide glyphosate for five years
December 12, 2017 / 2:48 PM / in 3 minutes

EU renews approval for herbicide glyphosate for five years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Tuesday it had renewed for five years the license for the weed-killer glyphosate, a key ingredient in Monsanto Co’s (MON.N) top-selling Roundup, following a heated debate over whether it causes cancer.

FILE PHOTO: Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller atomizers are displayed for sale at a garden shop near Brussels, Belgium November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A sufficient majority of EU countries voted at the end of November to clear the license extension, but opposition to the herbicide remained, including from a citizens’ initiative wanting it banned and demanding greater transparency in future.

The Commission said in a statement it would introduce measures early in 2018 to make decisions on pesticides more transparent and to enhance the quality and independence of scientific assessments.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

