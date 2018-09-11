FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
September 11, 2018 / 1:46 PM / Updated 40 minutes ago

EU executive backs EU lawmakers on rights in Hungary: Timmermans

1 Min Read

STRASBOURG (Reuters) - The European Commission backed on Tuesday a European Parliament report condemning Hungary for abusing human rights and for the mistreatment of Roma communities, as EU lawmakers debated whether to impose sanctions on Budapest.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives to attend a debate on the situation in Hungary at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

“Democracy in our member states in our European Union cannot exist without the rule of law and the respect of fundamental rights,” the EU executive’s First Vice-President Frans Timmermans told the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

“Sadly, the Commission shares the concerns expressed in the report, in particular as regards fundamental rights, corruption, the treatment of Roma and the independence of the judiciary,” he said.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald, writing by Robin Emmott; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.