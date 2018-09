BUDAPEST (Reuters) - The Hungarian government will challenge a European parliament ruling that it has violated democratic standards in the European Union’s court, national news agency MTI quoted Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff as saying on Monday.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban attends at the opening session of parliament in Budapest, Hungary, September 17, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

The European Parliament voted last week to sanction Hungary for breaking EU rules on democracy, civil rights and corruption.