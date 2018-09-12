FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World News
September 12, 2018 / 12:31 PM / Updated an hour ago

EU executive head backs start of punitive action versus Hungary over rule of law

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said he supported the European Parliament’s decision on Wednesday to open a punitive procedure against Hungary for persistently flaunting democratic rules.

FILE PHOTO: European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker delivers a speech during a debate on The State of the European Union at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/File Photo

The procedure, called Article 7, can theoretically go as far as suspending of Hungary’s voting rights in the EU.

“If I was a member of the European Parliament, I would have voted in favor of Article 7,” Juncker said in a tweet.

“The European Commission is using the tools we have, launching infringement procedures against countries that don’t respect EU law. Am in harmony with today’s decision,” he said.

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski

