World News
September 11, 2018 / 1:58 PM / Updated 3 minutes ago

Hungary's Orban vows to defy European Parliament over rights

1 Min Read

STRASBOURG (Reuters) - Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban rejected on Tuesday European Parliament efforts to impose sanctions on Budapest over accusations of corruption, rights abuses and authoritarianism, saying he had the right to ban migrants from the country.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivers a speech during a debate on the situation in Hungary at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

“Hungary will not accede to this blackmailing, Hungary will protect its borders, stop illegal migration and ... if needed we will stand up to you,” Orban told the European Parliament in Strasbourg, where he was applauded by far-right EU lawmakers.

“Hungary is going to be condemned because the Hungarian people have decided that this country is not going to be a country of migrants,” Orban said.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald, writing by Robin Emmott

