Hungary's Fidesz to leave conservative grouping in European Parliament: newspaper

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - The European Parliament representatives of Hungary’s ruling Fidesz party will leave the European People’s Party faction in the European parliament on Wednesday, the pro-government daily Magyar Nemzet reported on Wednesday.
Fidesz, led by nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, has been at odds with the EPP, an European conservative umbrella group, which suspended Fidesz two years ago over issues like a perceived democratic shortfall.
Reporting by Budapest bureau; Editing by Toby Chopra
