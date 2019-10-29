Business News
October 29, 2019 / 10:50 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

EU to investigate 21 million euro Hungarian aid to Malev Ground Handling

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU state aid regulators on Tuesday voiced concerns about some 21 million euros ($23.3 million) in Hungarian state aid granted to state-owned Malev Ground Handling, a former subsidiary of bankrupt Hungarian flag carrier Malev, saying it may be illegal.

The European Commission opened an in-depth investigation to look further into the issue. Malev Ground Handling, which operates ground handling services at Budapest airport, is owned by state-owned assets agency MNV Zrt.

The EU competition enforcer said five measures, among them loans, capital increases, and debt-to-equity conversions may have given Malev Ground Handling an unfair advantage. The EU probe was triggered by a complaint by rival Budport in August 2017.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below