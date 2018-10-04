FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 4, 2018 / 12:53 PM / in 42 minutes

Hungary to challenge EU's posted workers reform in court: government

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary will challenge a European Commission reform on posted workers - who travel to other EU countries to work on terms set in their home country - at the European Union court, the government said in a statement on Thursday.

Hungary said it wants to get an directive announced in July, which extends the principle of paying equal wages for the same job in the same place to the provision of services, annulled.

That reform “does not serve the protection of posted workers but in fact ... is a tool for protectionism,” the government said. Poland and Hungary have led efforts to block the directive.

Reporting by Krisztina Than; editing by John Stonestreet

