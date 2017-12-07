FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU executive takes Hungary to court over education, NGO laws, migration
#World News
December 7, 2017 / 10:59 AM / Updated an hour ago

EU executive takes Hungary to court over education, NGO laws, migration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Thursday it was taking Hungary to the European Court of Justice over its laws on foreign-funded non-government organizations (NGOs) and universities, stepping up pressure on Budapest.

Hungary adopted a law in April that set new requirements for non-EU universities based in the country. In June, Hungary adopted another law that obliged foreign-funded NGOs of a certain size to give details about their funding and show in all publications that they are supported from abroad.

The Commission said in a statement that Budapest had not made required changes to bring these laws into line with EU law.

Brussels also confirmed taking Hungary - along with eastern EU peers Poland and the Czech Republic - to the bloc’ top tribunal over refusing to host asylum-seekers under an EU-wide quota system.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska

