EU to preserve Iran nuclear deal: Mogherini

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (Reuters) - The European Union will make sure that the Iran nuclear deal “will continue to be fully implemented by all, in all its parts”, the European Union’s foreign policy chief said on Friday.

European Union Foreign Affairs Chief Federica Mogherini gives her remarks after attending a meeting of the parties to the Iran nuclear deal during the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Speaking at a conference in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, the EU’s Federica Mogherini said the agreement was “a major achievement of European and international multilateral diplomacy that is delivering”.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Oct. 13 dealt a blow to the pact by refusing to certify that Tehran was complying with the accord even though international inspectors said it was.

But U.S. lawmakers signaled this week they planned to ensure the United States complied with the agreement under which Iran agreed to curb its nuclear program in return for relief from economic sanctions.

Congress has until mid-December to decide whether to reimpose sanctions lifted under the deal.