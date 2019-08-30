Italian draft budget is due mid-October: EU budget commissioner

FILE PHOTO: European Union Budget Commissioner Guenther Oettinger holds a news conference to present the EU executive's final proposal for the bloc's next long-term budget, in Brussels, Belgium, May 2, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

ALPBACH, Austria (Reuters) - Italy must hand in a draft budget by mid-October despite the political turbulence there, the European Union’s budget commissioner said on Friday.

“All member states have to deliver their draft budget mid-October,” Guenther Oettinger said at an economic event in the Austrian province of Tirol.

Italy’s president asked Giuseppe Conte on Thursday to return as prime minister in a new coalition of the 5-Star Movement and opposition Democratic Party (PD), a move that could improve Italy’s fractious relations with the EU.

Oettinger said he hoped Italy soon had a new government able to deliver at least a first budget draft. “If they say we need five or 10 more days, no problem,” he said.