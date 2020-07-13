Italy PM warns against excessive conditionality in EU economic help

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte speaks during a news conference with the German Chancellor Angela Merkel after their meeting at the German governmental guest house in Meseberg, outside Berlin, Germany July 13, 2020. Tobias Schwarz/Pool via REUTERS

MESEBERG, Germany (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte warned on Monday that EU economic stimulus for member states should not carry too much conditionality.

Speaking at a news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Conte said Italy was happy for EU institutions to monitor its economic reforms but imposing excessively stringent conditions would be counter-productive.

“It’s not in anybody’s interests to introduce conditionality that would compromise the support of the programme or give it scarce practical impact,” Conte said.