World News
July 13, 2020 / 5:02 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italy PM warns against excessive conditionality in EU economic help

1 Min Read

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte speaks during a news conference with the German Chancellor Angela Merkel after their meeting at the German governmental guest house in Meseberg, outside Berlin, Germany July 13, 2020. Tobias Schwarz/Pool via REUTERS

MESEBERG, Germany (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte warned on Monday that EU economic stimulus for member states should not carry too much conditionality.

Speaking at a news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Conte said Italy was happy for EU institutions to monitor its economic reforms but imposing excessively stringent conditions would be counter-productive.

“It’s not in anybody’s interests to introduce conditionality that would compromise the support of the programme or give it scarce practical impact,” Conte said.

Reporting by Gavin Jones; editing by Angelo Amante

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below