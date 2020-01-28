EU top court: Italy must pay companies within 30 to 60 days

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s highest court ruled on Tuesday that Italy had infringed EU law by not paying on time private companies that worked the state and that it should be doing so within 30 to 60 days.

The ruling follows various complaints from Italian firms to the European Commission about the long time Italian public authorities took to pay invoices.

The Court of Justice of the European Union said EU governments were “under the obligation to ensure effective compliance with the periods for payment prescribed therein in commercial transactions where the debtor is a public authority.”