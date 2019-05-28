EU's Tajani plays down Italian concerns over EU sanctions for debt

European Parliament President Antonio Tajani talks to the media as he arrives at a European Union leaders summit after European Parliament elections to discuss who should run the EU executive for the next five years, in Brussels, Belgium May 28, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The head of the European parliament, Antonio Tajani, played down concerns of Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini that the European Commission could fine Italy over the country’s growing debt and deficit.

“There are no sanctions. First there will be a letter (from the Commission), then the procedure needs to be launched to possibly start an infringement,” Tajani told reporters on Tuesday before a meeting of EU leaders. “It will take years before there could be sanctions.”

Salvini said earlier on Tuesday that the Commission could impose a 3 billion euro ($3.35 billion) fine on Italy for breaking EU rules due to its rising debt and structural deficit levels.

Salvini, whose far-right League party triumphed in European elections on Sunday, also said he would use all his energies to fight what he said were outdated and unfair European fiscal rules.