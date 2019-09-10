EU's incoming chief says the bloc will never be a military alliance

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union will never seek to replace the U.S.-led NATO alliance, the bloc’s incoming chief executive said on Tuesday after announcing the creation of a new defense and space branch.

“The European Union will never be a military alliance,” Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission’s next president from November, told a news conference as she unveiled her team.

“But the European Union member states have been told many times ... that common procurement for their armed forces is of utmost importance. It will be a benefit for NATO, we have one set of forces,” she told a news conference.