BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary’s top EU envoy in Brussels, Oliver Varhelyi, will step in as Budapest’s candidate for European commissioner, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told a news conference on Monday, confirming earlier reports.

An EU diplomat told Reuters Hungary would send Varhelyi to the EU’s executive after the European Parliament blocked the first candidate Orban proposed.