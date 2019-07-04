EU energy chief says Europe must commit to carbon neutrality by 2050

European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic attends a meeting on the development and production of European batteries in Paris, France, May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Reluctant European Union nations must be convinced to back the goal of zeroing out carbon emissions by 2050, the bloc’s energy chief told the European Parliament on Thursday, saying the fight against climate change topped the political agenda.

“Europe must very clearly commit to a path of climate neutrality by 2050 ... a clean planet for all is in all our interests,” European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic told the new EU assembly, as it gathered following May elections to assess a proposal for allocating the EU’s top jobs.