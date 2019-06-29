Spain PM says political change needed in European Commission presidency

FILE PHOTO: Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speaks during a news conference after the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 21, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

OSAKA (Reuters) - Spain’s acting Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Saturday called for a political change at the presidency of the European Commission, a post held by a conservative, a day before a meeting of EU leaders to decide on the bloc’s top jobs.

In a televised news conference at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, Sanchez, who is one of the leading socialist negotiators on deciding the EU jobs, said that Spain will work to try to obtain one of the top positions within the European executive.