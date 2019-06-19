World News
June 19, 2019 / 1:02 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

German government official: We're striving for agreement on EU top jobs by July 2

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Berlin is striving for an agreement on who will take the European Union’s top jobs by July 2 - when the new European Parliament convenes - in the hope of avoiding an institutional crisis, a German government official said on Wednesday.

The bloc’s five top executive positions are up for grabs later this year after a continent-wide election nearly a month ago. The vote returned a fragmented EU assembly that has yet to build a majority to endorse a new leadership and agree policy goals until 2024.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below