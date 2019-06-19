German government official: We're striving for agreement on EU top jobs by July 2

BERLIN (Reuters) - Berlin is striving for an agreement on who will take the European Union’s top jobs by July 2 - when the new European Parliament convenes - in the hope of avoiding an institutional crisis, a German government official said on Wednesday.

The bloc’s five top executive positions are up for grabs later this year after a continent-wide election nearly a month ago. The vote returned a fragmented EU assembly that has yet to build a majority to endorse a new leadership and agree policy goals until 2024.