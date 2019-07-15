Germany's von der Leyen to resign as defense minister regardless of European Parliament vote

German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen, who has been nominated as European Commission President, briefs the media after the Conference of Presidents of European Parliament's party blocs in Brussels, Belgium, July 10, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Union’s conservative nominee to head the executive Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said on Monday she would step down as German defense minister regardless of the outcome of the European Parliament’s Tuesday vote.

“Tomorrow I will ask for the confidence of the European Parliament. Regardless of the outcome, I will step down as Minister of Defense on Wednesday in order to serve Europe with all my strength,” von der Leyen said on Twitter.