German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen, who has been nominated as European Commission President, briefs the media after the Conference of Presidents of European Parliament's party blocs in Brussels, Belgium, July 10, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The leaders of the EU’s political groupings on Thursday said the European Parliament would vote on Ursula von der Leyen’s nomination to head the EU Commission on July 16, confirming an earlier plan, a parliament spokesman said.

Concerns over von der Leyen’s chances of obtaining the endorsement of the EU assembly had fed rumours that the vote could have been delayed.