EU leaders decide against Weber for Commission presidency: report

BERLIN (Reuters) - European Union leaders have agreed that conservative German candidate Manfred Weber will not become president of the bloc’s executive Commission, Germany’s Die Welt daily reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the decision.

The decision was reached during talks on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, Die Welt said. Chancellor Angela Merkel, who had backed Weber’s bid to replace Jean-Claude Juncker, has accepted the decision.

French President Emmanuel Macron had opposed Weber’s candidacy.