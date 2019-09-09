EU executive confirms gender balance in new Commission

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (not pictured) in Rome, Italy August 2, 2019. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The next head of the European Commission formally announced her new team on Monday with the a near equal gender balance for the first time in the EU executive’s history.

Future Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who pledged gender equality in her college of commissioners, confirmed the list of 27 for the term running until 2024. The next Commission takes over on Nov. 1.

Including herself, her team contains 13 women and 14 men.

The previous administration of Jean-Claude Juncker had nine women among 28 members. Britain, which is set to exit the European Union on Oct. 31, has not named a new commissioner.

Von der Leyen will announce the distribution of jobs, including the influential competition, trade and economic portfolios, on Tuesday. The European Parliament will then have to give its approval to the entire group of 27. It already confirmed Von der Leyen’s appointment in July.