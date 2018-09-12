EU's Juncker eyes Africa free trade pact

STRASBOURG (Reuters) - The European Union could one day offer a free trade agreement to the whole of the African continent, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will say in a keynote speech on Wednesday, an EU official said.

FILE PHOTO: European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker chairs the Annual Seminar of the European Commission College in Genval, Belgium August 30, 2018. Aris Oikonomou/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Among various proposals for EU action to bolster prosperity in the world’s poorest continent and Europe’s close neighbor, the Commission chief would call for a more equal partnership and investment rather than aid, as Europeans look for ways to stem an economic divide driving Africans to try to migrate northward.

While it was clear such a free trade pact would be some way off, and well after Juncker steps down in a year’s time, the EU would look to take advantage of African efforts to forge a free trade area within the continent to work toward a comprehensive continent-to-continent free trade agreement.