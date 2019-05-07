EU's Juncker say he trusts Trump on trade, needs quick U.S.-China deal

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker holds a news conference at the EU Commission headquarters ahead of an informal meeting of EU leaders, Brussels, Belgium, May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The head of the EU executive said on Tuesday that U.S. President Donald Trump could be trusted on EU-U.S. trade relations and that the Sino-U.S. trade conflict needed to be resolved soon to restore investor confidence.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told a news conference that nothing had changed in transatlantic trade relations since he met Trump in Washington last July.

“White House people and my teams are in nearly daily contact with the administration and so I think that we can trust the president of the U.S. when it comes to trade relations between the U.S. and Europe,” he said.

Juncker added that he felt a major part of global economic problems was related to trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.

“If investors don’t have the feeling that this problem can be solved soon then the appetite for investments on both sides of the Atlantic and throughout the world is weakening,” he said.