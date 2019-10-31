EU Commission head Juncker to undergo aneurysm surgery on Nov 11

FILE PHOTO: European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker speaks during a debate on the last EU summit and Brexit at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Jean-Claude Juncker, the outgoing head of the European Union’s executive Commission, is to undergo aneurysm surgery on Nov 11, the Commission said on Thursday.

“He will undergo surgery on 11 November to treat an aneurysm,” Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said.

An EU official said the surgery had been scheduled for weeks and Juncker has not been allowed to take any flights.

Juncker, 64, a former Luxembourg prime minister and a veteran EU politician has been in charge of the powerful EU executive for the last five years.

Last August he had to cut short a holiday in Austria to undergo an urgent cholecystectomy - removal of the gall bladder.

Juncker is to be replaced at the helm of the European Commission by German conservative Ursula von der Leyen, the first woman to lead the institution that proposes EU laws and negotiates trade deals around the world, on Dec 1.