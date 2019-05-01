UK MEPs in next EU parliament could create 'messy' situation: Katainen

FILE PHOTO - European Commission Vice-President Jyrki Katainen looks on during a news conference on the launch of VentureEU, a Pan-European Venture Capital Funds-of-Funds programme in Brussels, Belgium, April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

WARSAW (Reuters) - The prospect of British candidates getting into the European Parliament and then leaving after Brexit could create a “messy” situation in the run-up to the vote for European Commision president, Commission VP Jyrki Katainen said on Wednesday.

“The UK has been given a deadline (to leave the EU) which is later in the autumn but the Commission president might be elected before that ... It looks very messy at the moment,” he told journalists in Warsaw.

“We have to make sure all MEPs have the same rights and responsibilities because we cannot be in a situation where some MEPs have a partial mandate ... But a temporary majority may cause lots of questions and troubles (if UK MEPs leave the European Parliament after Brexit),” he added.