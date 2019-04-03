Business News
April 3, 2019 / 10:28 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

EU markets watchdog launches stress test of clearing houses

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union’s markets watchdog launched its third stress test of clearing houses on Wednesday, saying it was adding a new requirement and that British clearers won’t take part if there is a no-deal Brexit.

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) said the new component will assess the impact of liquidation costs for large chunks of financial contracts in a simulated crisis.

“The exercise will cover all authorized EU central counterparties (CCPs), including the three UK CCPs, unless a no-deal Brexit takes place,” ESMA said in a statement.

Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Louise Heavens

