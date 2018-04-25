Euronext publishes first commodity trading reports

PARIS (Reuters) - Euronext said on Wednesday it had launched reports on investors’ trading positions in commodity derivatives to comply with new European Union regulations.

A stock market operator Euronext's universal analyst works in the market services surveillance room center at the new Euronext headquarters at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie near Paris, France, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The exchange operator had postponed the launch of the weekly commitments of traders (COT) reports several times this year, citing the need to check the data being submitted by market participants.

COT data, already a feature of U.S. commodity markets, gives a clearer picture of trading activity by providing information on who has been buying and selling which products. <CFTC/>

Euronext said it would release its report on its website every Wednesday by the close of business, gathering positions at the close of trading the previous Friday.

CFTC reports in the United States are published on Fridays based on data by the close of Tuesday.

Euronext operators are divided into five categories defined by EU regulators: investment firms or credit institutions; investment funds; other financial institutions; commercial undertakings; and operators with compliance obligations under 2003/87/EC, which include operators with obligations to hold greenhouse gas emissions permits.

For each category, the exchange published the number of long and short positions, changes versus the previous week, percentages of the total open interest, and overall number of market participants holding a position.

Euronext posted reports for its milling wheat, rapeseed, rapeseed meal and maize contracts. Other products such as skimmed milk, rapeseed oil, nitrogen fertilisers or wood pellets are untraded.