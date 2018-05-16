FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
May 16, 2018 / 8:27 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Brexit clock ticking on cross-border derivative contracts: EU regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - It may not be possible for the European Union to legislate in time to avoid disruption in cross-border derivatives contracts in case of no-deal Brexit, a top EU regulator has said.

FILE PHOTO - Steven Maijoor, Chair of the European Securities and Markets Authority, attends the Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong, China January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Steven Maijoor, chair of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), said the watchdog and national regulators across the bloc are keeping an eye on how the derivatives market is readying for a potential “cliff-edge” departure by Britain from the EU next March.

The Bank of England has said Britain and the EU need to legislate to ensure “continuity” in the stockpile cross-border derivatives contracts worth 26 trillion pounds ($35 trillion) that stretch out beyond Brexit.

editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.