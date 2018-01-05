FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
Predictions 2018
Iran
North Korea
Myanmar
Investigates
Future Of Money
#Business News
January 5, 2018 / 1:03 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Nasdaq Stockholm gets opt-out on EU clearing competition rules

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Transatlantic exchange Nasdaq (NDAQ.O) said on Friday its Stockholm unit had been given a reprieve from a new European Union rule aimed at promoting competition in clearing services for derivatives trades.

It joins four other exchanges to be granted a waiver until July 2020 from having to comply with an “open access” rule under a EU law known as Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II or MiFID II, introduced on Wednesday. Under the new system, an exchange would have to make available data from a derivatives transaction to any clearing house. At present, investors are effectively locked into using an exchange’s clearer of choice, typically owned in-house. Clearing ensures a trade is completed even if one side of the deal goes bust.

    A Nasdaq spokesman confirmed it had been given a waiver by the Swedish regulator. It joins ICE Futures Europe, London Metal Exchange, Eurex and Deutsche Boerse.

    The exchanges say Britain’s departure from the EU next year has created uncertainty over how market infrastructure companies will develop after the EU’s biggest market leaves the bloc.

    Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Mark Potter

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.