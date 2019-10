FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Staff

LONDON (Reuters) - European stocks tumbled further on Tuesday afternoon as worries about fresh uncertainty over Britain’s exit from the European Union and trade talks between China and the United States later this week deepened.

The pan European STOXX 600 was down 1% at 1112 GMT, extending earlier losses.