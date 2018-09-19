FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 19, 2018 / 10:00 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Luxembourg welcomes EU ruling on Mcdonald's taxes

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Luxembourg welcomed on Wednesday the European Commission’s ruling that its tax deal with McDonald’s (MCD.N) was not illegal after a three-year long investigation.

The logo of U.S. company McDonald's is pictured in Rome, Italy August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi

The Commission said the mismatch between U.S. and Luxembourg tax laws resulted in the U.S. fast food chain not paying any taxes on some profits.

“This decision strengthens Luxembourg’s position that while the application of the rules in force at the time might have resulted in a situation that no longer reflects the current spirit of the national and international tax framework, such an application does not constitute state aid,” Luxembourg Finance Minister Pierre Gramegna said in a statement.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

