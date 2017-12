BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Trade talks between the European Union and South America’s Mercosur bloc are closing on a deal which could come early in the new year, European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom told reporters on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom addresses a news conference on the trade package in Brussels, Belgium September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

“We have made good advancement but there’s still stock taking today,” Malmstrom said. “We see the end of this.”