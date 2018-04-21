EU, Mexico say agree preliminary free trade deal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union and Mexico reached a preliminary agreement on Saturday on a new free trade deal, a coup for both parties in the face of increased protectionism from the United States under President Donald Trump.

Since its plans for a trade agreement with the United States were frozen after Trump’s election victory, the EU has focused instead on trying to seal deals with other pro-free market countries.

The preliminary deal with Mexico, which is keen to reduce its reliance on trade with the United States, follows one the EU struck last year with Japan. The EU will also hold talks next week with the Mercosur bloc of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay.

The EU and Mexico have been seeking to update a trade deal agreed 21 years ago that largely covers industrial goods. They had wanted to add farm products, more services, investment and government procurement, and include provisions on labor standards and environmental protection.

A joint statement issued by European Commissioners Cecilia Malmstrom and Phil Hogan and Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo did not give details of what had been agreed.

“After several months of intense negotiations, this afternoon we reached an agreement in principle on trade and investment between the European Union and Mexico,” the statement said.

“The European Union and Mexico stand together for open, fair and rules-based trade,” it added.

The key challenges have been how to open each other’s markets to food and drink - such as tequila, chicken and asparagus from Mexico and dairy products from Europe - and the EU’s demand to recognize geographical indications.

Such indications protect agricultural produce - for example, dictating that the term “champagne” can only be used for sparkling wine from northern France or, more problematically for Mexico, that the term “manchego” should only apply to sheep’s milk cheese from central Spain.

Mexico is more used to protecting products with trademarks and has its own cow’s milk “manchego”.

The EU has also said its companies should be able to bid in Mexican government tenders, including at state level.