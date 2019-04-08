European data supervisor investigates Microsoft contracts with EU bodies

FILE PHOTO: The Microsoft logo is pictured ahead of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 24, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s data protection supervisor on Monday said it had launched an investigation into whether services and products provided by the software giant Microsoft to EU institutions comply with its new data protection rules.

EU bodies, like the European Commission and the Parliament, rely on Microsoft services and products to carry out their daily activities, the supervisor said.

The investigation will look into whether the contractual arrangements between the U.S. company and EU institutions to process personal data are “fully compliant with data protection rules.”