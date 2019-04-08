Business News
April 8, 2019 / 12:38 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

European data supervisor investigates Microsoft contracts with EU bodies

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The Microsoft logo is pictured ahead of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 24, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s data protection supervisor on Monday said it had launched an investigation into whether services and products provided by the software giant Microsoft to EU institutions comply with its new data protection rules.

EU bodies, like the European Commission and the Parliament, rely on Microsoft services and products to carry out their daily activities, the supervisor said.

The investigation will look into whether the contractual arrangements between the U.S. company and EU institutions to process personal data are “fully compliant with data protection rules.”

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below