Merkel accepts CSU offer to delay ban on migrants: DPA

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday accepted an offer from Bavaria’s Christian Social Union (CSU) to delay until July the ban it wants on admitting migrants who have previously been registered in other EU states, German news agency DPA reported.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel reacts as she attends the board meeting of Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in Berlin, Germany, June 18 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

The compromise, if confirmed, would help de-escalate a row that had threatened to blow-up the 70-year-old alliance between the two conservative parties, potentially destabilizing Merkel’s government.

At a meeting of the CSU leadership in Munich, the Bavarian party agreed to push for a policy on turning away migrants who had earlier been banned from Germany to be implemented immediately, but postponed until after an EU summit at the end of June a ban on the previously registered, officials said.

Merkel is seeking an agreement at the EU summit at the end of June which would make a ban on pre-registered migrants unnecessary.