German conservative allies want to cut number of migrants: Merkel

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that both parties in her conservative CDU/CSU bloc have the common goal of better organizing immigration and significantly reducing the number of people entering Germany.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures as she attends a press conference after the board meeting of Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in Berlin, Germany, June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Merkel said German authorities would not let in migrants who had already registered in other European countries, but also stressed that there would not be an “automatic mechanism” to reject refugees at the border.