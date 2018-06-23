FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 23, 2018 / 12:30 PM / in 2 hours

Container ship picks up 113 migrants from boat south of Italy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - The container ship Alexander Maersk picked up 113 migrants from a boat off southern Italy early on Friday, Maersk Line, part of A. P. Moller-Maersk, said on Saturday.

The ship had received a request from the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre to change its course late on Thursday and picked up the migrants at around 04.30 Friday morning local time, a spokesman from the company told Reuters.

The ship is now south of Sicily awaiting further instructions from the authorities. The people on board are relatively well, taking into consideration their situation, the spokesman said.

Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Alexander Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.