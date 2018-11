FILE PHOTO: European Union flags are seen outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium October 14, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Thursday it had adopted an opinion urging Malta’s anti-money laundering supervisor to fully comply with European Union rules to prevent financial crime.

In a separate decision, the European Commission sued Luxembourg for not fully applying EU anti-money laundering rules, asking the EU Court of Justice to charge a lump sum and daily penalties until Luxembourg takes the necessary action.