EU approves state aid for Dutch rail transport

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Tuesday it approved 22.2 million euros in state aid for an upgrade of freight locomotives traffic management equipment in the Netherlands, saying the support would not distort EU competition.

“It will improve the competitiveness of European railways and foster the shift of freight traffic from road to rail, in line with the EU’s environmental and transport objectives, without unduly distorting competition,” the EU’s competition chief Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.