EU opens investigation into Dutch tax treatment of Nike

FILE PHOTO: A man speaks on his mobile phone as he walks past a Nike store in central Kiev, Ukraine August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Thursday that it had opened an in-depth investigation into the tax treatment of Nike Inc (NKE.N) in the Netherlands, saying this may have given the U.S. sportswear maker an illegal and unfair advantage.

The Commission said in a statement that Dutch authorities had issued five tax rulings from 2006 to 2015, two of which are still in force, endorsing a method to calculate the royalty to two Nike entities based in the Netherlands.

The EU executive, which oversees competition policy in the 28-member European Union, said that at this stage it was concerned that the royalty payments endorsed by the rulings might not reflect economic reality.