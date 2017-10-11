FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU regulators clear Novo Banco's sale, revamp
#Deals
October 11, 2017 / 10:11 AM / 4 days ago

EU regulators clear Novo Banco's sale, revamp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man uses an ATM at a Novo Banco branch in downtown Lisbon, Portugal September 6, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU state aid regulators approved on Wednesday the sale of Portuguese state-rescued Novo Banco and its subsequent revamp by its new owner U.S. private equity firm Lone Star.

The European Commission said the restructuring would ensure the bank’s long-term viability. Novo Banco was carved out of Portugal’s biggest ever bank collapse in 2014 after a 4.9-billion-euro rescue of Banco Espirito Santo.

“We have approved Portugal’s plans to grant state aid to Novo Banco under EU rules, based on the bank’s far-reaching restructuring plan and measures taken to limit distortions to competition,” European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

“Now it is important that the new owner successfully enacts the plan, so that that the bank can support the Portuguese economy,” she continued.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

