Poland to respect EU top court ruling on Bialowieza forest logging

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Poland will respect the ruling of the European Union’s top court on whether the government can continue logging in the primeval forest of Bialowieza that is under an EU environment protection plan, Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said.

FILE PHOTO: Logged trees are seen after logging at one of the last primeval forests in Europe, Bialowieza forest, Poland August 29, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

Speaking to reporters in Brussels before an EU leaders’ summit, Morawiecki said “of course we will respect the final ruling” after all legal procedures are exhausted.