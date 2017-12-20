FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 20, 2017 / 4:59 PM / in an hour

Polish president signs judicial overhaul bills into law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish President Andrzej Duda has signed into law two bills overhauling the judiciary, he said on Wednesday, in defiance of European Union criticism that the legislation undermines the rule of law in central Europe’s largest economy.

“I have taken a decision to sign these bills,” Duda said in a statement broadcast on public television.

Earlier on Wednesday, the EU executive launched an unprecedented action against Poland over its reforms of the judicial system.

Reporting by Marcin Goettig and Lidia Kelly

