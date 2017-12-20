EU's Tusk says important to end "devastation" of Poland's reputation

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland is currently seen as a force for disintegration of the European Union (EU) and hence it is important to end the destruction of Warsaw’s reputation, European Council President Donald Tusk said on Wednesday.

“Poland is perceived today as a disintegrating force in this part of Europe and this is why I believe that it is important to end this devastation (...) of Poland’s reputation,” Tusk told local media, commenting on European Commission’s decision to launch Article 7 procedure against Warsaw. Tusk also said he did not expect sanctions to be imposed on Poland in the near future.