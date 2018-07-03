FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 3, 2018 / 3:58 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Polish Supreme Court chief will go to work despite 'retirement'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s Supreme Court chief Malgorzata Gersdorf plans to go to work as usual on Wednesday, a court spokesman said, after President Andrzej Duda announced the judge would retire as of July 4.

“Plans have not changed here, Mrs Gersdorf intends to come to work tomorrow,” the spokesman told reporters.

Legislation enforcing the retirement of some Supreme Court judges, including the chief, is at the center of a conflict between Poland and the European Union.

Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
