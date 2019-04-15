Environment
EU okays 5 billion euro Polish energy scheme, probes surcharge cut

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU competition regulators on Monday approved a 5-billion-euro ($5.7 billion) Polish co-generation power scheme with surcharge reductions for large energy users.

At the same time, it opened an investigation into surcharge cuts for energy-intensive users to finance the country’s capacity mechanism.

The European Commission said the co-generation energy project, which will run until 2028, was in line with the bloc’s environmental and climate goals.

Under the scheme, efficient combined heat and power installations will receive a premium on top of the market price, the co-generation premium, for a maximum period of 15 years.

The EU state aid enforcer said the proposed surcharge reduction for energy-intensive users complied with EU rules. This fee is to finance the co-generation support scheme.

However, the Commission said planned reductions in the capacity mechanism surcharge for energy-intensive users raised concerns as they might lead to inefficient higher demand for electricity in off-peak periods as well as a greater need for extra capacity.

